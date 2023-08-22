The results of the consultation are online!

Publication date: February 6, 2020

On 5 February, Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owner, voted on the results of the consultation for the extension of the T8 tram. This document closes the consultation process that took place from 9 September to 26 October 2019. You will find the context and the issues that marked this consultation as well as the summary of the opinions expressed during the various moments of exchange. Île-de-France Mobilités also takes the opportunity to express its response to the assessment of the guarantor of the consultation and to share the orientations for the continuation of the project.

Do not hesitate to download the report of the consultation, its summary and the annexes.

Thank you for your many opinions on the project and see you at the next step: the public inquiry!