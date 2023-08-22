The T8 tram today, what is the outcome?

Publication date: April 26, 2019

The T8 tram currently connects Saint-Denis to Epinay-sur-Seine and Villetaneuse, in 24 and 16 minutes. Commissioned in December 2014, it has become a central transport axis in the Seine Saint-Denis department, with nearly 62,000 daily passengers. A number that is constantly increasing while continuing to ensure comfortable transport: the maximum load rate observed is 43%.

In view of the success already met by the T8 tram, it seems obvious to extend its route to support the changes in a dynamic territory and strengthen the links between Paris and the Seine-Saint-Denis department. For the inhabitants and users of the south of Seine-Saint-Denis and the north of Paris, the extension of the T8 tram will facilitate mobility thanks to the many connections with other public transport in the area.

It will also facilitate access to key places in the area: it will connect, for example, the Angela Davis comprehensive high school, the future Campus Condorcet, the Entrepôts et Magasins Généraux de Paris, and the Millénaire shopping centre.

Finally, this project really supports the metamorphosis of the territory: the Montjoie ZAC, the Nozal Front Populaire or the soon to be renovated Landy district can count on the arrival of the T8 tram to support their development.