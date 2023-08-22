Meeting of 24/09: the local consultation continues

Publication date: September 30, 2019

We came back to meet residents and users, this time at the Saint-Denis Porte de Paris station, in order to continue to collect opinions on the extension of the T8 tram.

Once again, we were able to exchange with many passers-by and collected various opinions on several characteristics of the upcoming route.

Thank you to them for taking the time to participate in the public consultation!

See you on Thursday, October 3 at the Paris-Rosa Parks station between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the next and last local meeting.