Meeting of 19/09 at the Plaine Saint-Denis resort: a meeting in close proximity!

Publication date: September 24, 2019

We were present at the Plaine Saint-Denis station on Thursday 19 September to inform passers-by and transport users of the T8 tram extension project, to answer any questions they may have and to collect their opinions.

Many of them gladly took a little of their time to exchange with us and give their contribution. Some were already aware of the project, others were not. Those in a hurry took the project brochure with them, to give their opinion later thanks to the T card.

Thank you all for exchanging with us! See you tonight at the Saint-Denis Porte de Paris station from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the second local meeting!