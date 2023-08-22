A look back at the last local meeting on Thursday 3 October

Publication date: October 10, 2019

For this last local meeting, we went to the square in front of the Rosa-Park station.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., we were able to talk to interested parties about the project, and in particular the proposals for variants for the Rosa-Parks station.

Different opinions on the variants have been formulated: all contributions will be taken into account. We were also able to hear your concerns and expectations: efficiency of the route, the shortest possible transfer times, a layout that favours the fluidity of traffic...

A big thank you to all those who took the time to discuss the project with us and give their opinion!