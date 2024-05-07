Take part in the single public inquiry from 21 May to 25 June 2024!

The single public inquiry that is opening is a new important milestone for the project. It will take place from May 21 to June 25, 2024. This regulatory step, which is essential to the continuation of the project and the start of work, will allow the public to express its views on the public interest of the project and its effects.

When and how to participate?

From 21 May to 25 June 2024, several participation procedures are available to allow you to give your opinion on the T8 tram extension project.

Would you like to know everything about the project?

All the documents making up the investigation file can be consulted on the platform dedicated to the investigation.

You can also meet the commission of inquiry during the permanences provided in the town halls of Saint-Denis, Aubervilliers, Villetaneuse, Paris 18th arrondissement, Paris 19th arrondissement on the dates and times indicated on the platform dedicated to the inquiry.

Participate in the public meeting

A public information meeting is also organized on Wednesday, May 29 from 7 p.m. at the EPT Plaine Commune (Ground floor room, 21 Avenue Jules Rimet, 93000 Saint-Denis). This is an opportunity to ask your questions to the commission of inquiry and the project team.

At the end of the public meeting, a report will be drawn up by the president of the commission of inquiry. It will be sent as soon as possible to the person in charge of the project and to the prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis. For the purpose of drawing up this report, its audio or video recording may be made. The audience present will then be notified of the beginning and end of this recording.