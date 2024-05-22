Take part in the public meeting on 29 May in Saint-Denis!

Participate in the public meeting!

A public information meeting is organized on Wednesday, May 29 from 7 p.m. at the EPT Plaine Commune (Ground floor room, 21 Avenue Jules Rimet, 93000 Saint-Denis). This is an opportunity to ask your questions to the commission of inquiry and the project team.

At the end of the public meeting, a report will be drawn up by the president of the commission of inquiry. It will be sent as soon as possible to the person in charge of the project and to the prefect of Seine-Saint-Denis. For the purpose of drawing up this report, its audio or video recording may be made. The audience present will then be notified of the beginning and end of this recording.