The terminus at Rosa Parks
The terminus at Rosa-Parks: the variants
Variants envisaged in prior consultation
The preliminary consultation had presented and submitted for debate two variants of the terminus at Rosa-Parks:
- For the first time, the tramway stopped in the centre of the Rue d'Aubervilliers bridge, high above the Rosa Parks square. This involved managing a significant difference in altitude to build pedestrian connections;
- For the second, the tramway was parked on the south sidewalk of Macdonald Boulevard, as close as possible to the pedestrian crossing that provides access to the north forecourt of Rosa Parks, but without co-visibility on the forecourt and with a major impact on the existing planters and trees.
Following the consultation, neither of the two variants appeared to be satisfactory, and additional studies were carried out. These studies sought in particular to optimize connections and to better integrate the terminus into the existing city.
New terminal proposals
Four alternatives have been studied. Given the disadvantages and advantages of each option, Île-de-France Mobilités and the project partners are now considering presenting two variants of the terminus:
- one on part of the Boulevard Macdonald road, opposite the entrance to the Rosa-Parks forecourt, allowing level connections with the T3b tram and the RER E and preserving the trees bordering the boulevard;
- the other on rue Gaston Tessier, opposite the southern entrance to the Rosa-Parks station of the RER E.