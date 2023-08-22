The T8 tram and the environment

Requalifying and greening urban public space

The developments that accompany the future route represent an opportunity to carry out additional work on the public space (greening, de-waterproofing, widening of sidewalks, modernisation of street furniture, etc.). The design of these developments will be the subject of detailed studies in the future, with the aim of creating urban spaces that are more welcoming to all.

Several detailed studies of existing tree heritage have identified more than 800 trees to assess their health and ecological significance. The primary objective is to avoid the removal of trees. However, where this is unavoidable for the needs of the project, trees will be replanted nearby to ensure a positive outcome, in accordance with the regulations. In addition, wood from tree felling will be reused as much as possible within the framework of the project.

At this stage, and despite all optimization efforts, 240 trees have been identified as needing removal. The revegetation plan provides for the planting of about 340 new trees along the streets affected by the tramway extension. Other sites are being studied to complete this compensation system with nearly 400 new trees as close as possible to the route. The final objective is to contribute to expanding the tree network in the territory to strengthen the place of nature in the city.

On the entire route and for the ancillary sites that will host new plantations under the ticket of the T8 South project, it is planned to plant species carefully selected for their ability to embellish the landscape over the seasons, to promote biodiversity and to guarantee the development of trees over the long term.