Tram

ExtensionSaint-Denis Porte de Paris > Paris Gare Rosa-Parks

Consultation

Updated on

Preliminary consultation of 2019

Objectives and Key Features

Février 2019

Preliminary consultation file

Septembre 2019

Assessment of the CNDP's guarantor

Décembre 2019

Fact sheet: the Pressensé station

Octobre 2019

Consultation - Extension of the T8 tram - Factsheet: the terminus at Rosa-Parks

Octobre 2019

Ongoing consultation of 2022

Assessment of the consultation

Avril 2023

Annexes to the consultation report

Avril 2023

Report of the walk exploratory and workshop Participatory at Rosa Parks

19 novembre 2022

Report of the walk exploratory and workshop in Franc-Moisin

5 novembre 2022

Report of the workshop in in line with economic actors

21 novembre 2022

Report of the 2 Proximity meetings in Popular Front

Novembre 2022

2023 MECDU consultation

MECDU consultation file

Avril 2023

Poster of the MECDU consultation

Avril 2023

Press release for the launch of the MECDU consultation

Avril 2023

Assessment of the MECDU consultation

Juin 2023