ExtensionSaint-Denis Porte de Paris > Paris Gare Rosa-Parks
Consultation
Updated on
Preliminary consultation of 2019
Objectives and Key Features
Février 2019
Preliminary consultation file
Septembre 2019
Assessment of the CNDP's guarantor
Décembre 2019
Fact sheet: the Pressensé station
Octobre 2019
Consultation - Extension of the T8 tram - Factsheet: the terminus at Rosa-Parks
Octobre 2019
Ongoing consultation of 2022
Assessment of the consultation
Avril 2023
Annexes to the consultation report
Avril 2023
Report of the walk exploratory and workshop Participatory at Rosa Parks
19 novembre 2022
Report of the walk exploratory and workshop in Franc-Moisin
5 novembre 2022
Report of the workshop in in line with economic actors
21 novembre 2022
Report of the 2 Proximity meetings in Popular Front
Novembre 2022
2023 MECDU consultation
MECDU consultation file
Avril 2023
Poster of the MECDU consultation
Avril 2023
Press release for the launch of the MECDU consultation
Avril 2023
Assessment of the MECDU consultation
Juin 2023