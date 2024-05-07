ExtensionSaint-Denis Porte de Paris > Paris Gare Rosa-Parks
Perspectives
The prospects of the Schematic Diagram Studies (SDP)
- Cours du Rû de Montfort (non-contractual development intention)
- Rue des Fillettes - Campus Condorcet (non-contractual development intention)
- The Rosa Parks terminus station (non-contractual development intention)
- The crossing of the Saint-Denis canal (non-contractual development intention)
- Pedestrian view of Avenue Paul Vaillant Couturier (non-contractual development intention)
- Aerial view of Avenue Paul Vaillant Couturier (non-contractual development intention)
The outlook for preliminary studies (DOCP)
- Perspective of variant B of the arrival of the T8 tram in Rosa-Parks
- Perspective of variant A of the arrival of the T8 tram in Rosa-Parks
- Perspective of the Rosa-Parks terminus variant on Gaston Tessier Street
- Perspective of the Rosa-Parks terminus variant on Gaston Tessier Street
- Perspective of the future T8 tram at the crossing of the Saint-Denis canal
- Perspective of the future T8 tram at the intersection of the Cours du Ru de Montfort with the Rue Danielle Casanova
- Perspective of the future T8 tram at the Condorcet station, on the rue des Fillettes
- Perspective of the future T8 tram at the Front Populaire station