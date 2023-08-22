What is planned to reduce the inconvenience associated with the work? What information system?

In order to limit the inconvenience caused during the works, local communication measures are systematically put in place. Various tools that have already proven their worth on other tram projects will be deployed: information panels along the route, an information letter distributed in local residents' mailboxes at each stage of the project, local agents to inform local residents, etc. An amicable settlement commission may also be set up to compensate for any commercial damages. In addition, access to shops will be preserved as far as possible and signage will be put in place. Regarding the traffic plans during the works phase, these will be conditional on the phasing that will be chosen to carry out the work. Any diversion routes will be decided in conjunction with the local authorities and prior information will always be provided to allow local residents and users to organise themselves. These impacts in the works phase and the measures that will be deployed will be studied in the later phases. This theme will be addressed in particular as part of the impact study prior to the public inquiry.