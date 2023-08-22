ExtensionSaint-Denis Porte de Paris > Paris Gare Rosa-Parks
How long will it take for the T8 tram to connect Saint-Denis Porte de Paris and Rosa-Parks?
The travel time of the extension between Saint-Denis Porte de Paris and Rosa-Parks station is estimated at this stage of the studies at about 20 minutes. For information, the journey time on the current T8 is 22 minutes on the Epinay branch and 14 minutes on the Villetaneuse branch to connect the terminus to Saint-Denis Porte de Paris.