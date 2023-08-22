ExtensionSaint-Denis Porte de Paris > Paris Gare Rosa-Parks
Will the arrival of the tram reduce parking for cars? Are parking spaces planned near the route, close to the resorts?
Due to the reduced size of the streets used, the extension of the T8 will impact the existing parking offer along the route. Particular attention will be paid to the return of delivery tickets. The specific impacts on the parking offer will be evaluated in subsequent studies and presented during the public inquiry.