Are cycling and pedestrian facilities planned along the route? Will the continuity of these paths throughout the route be ensured?

The construction of a tramway is an opportunity to rethink the sharing of public space between the tramway, cars, bicycles and pedestrians. More space will be given to pedestrian travel and bicycles, and special attention will be paid to trees. The tramway will thus improve the use of spaces for all but also the living environment. These developments will be designed in conjunction with the urban operations along the route. The aim is to support the T8 tram route with a continuous cycle path.