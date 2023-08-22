What are the characteristics of the integration variants at Paris Rosa-Parks? What is the difference in cost?

The arrival of the T8 tram at Rosa-Parks was studied in order to propose the technical solution that would allow optimal operation of the tramway and an efficient connection for passengers, while limiting the impacts (land, on road traffic, parking, green spaces, concessionaires, etc.).

The preliminary consultation had presented and submitted for debate two variants of the terminus at Rosa-Parks:

For the first, the tramway came to stop in the center of the bridge of the rue d'Aubervilliers;

For the second, the tramway was parked south of Macdonald Boulevard, as close as possible to the pedestrian crossing that provides access to the north forecourt of Rosa Parks.

Following the consultation, neither of the two variants appeared to be satisfactory, and additional studies were carried out. These studies sought in particular to optimize connections and to better integrate the terminus into the existing city.

Four alternatives have been studied. Given the disadvantages and advantages of each option, Île-de-France Mobilités and the project partners are now considering presenting two variants of the terminus: