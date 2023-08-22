How will the extension of the T8 tram be articulated with the current public transport network? The RER? The bus? The metro?

The T8 tram extension project aims to be the keystone of the region's other structuring transport. To do this, it is connected to the following transmission lines:

Metros 12, 13 and the future line 15 of the Grand Paris Express;

The RER B and E;

The T3b tram.

Particular attention will be paid to connections so that they are as simple and efficient as possible for users. The bus network will be reorganized with the arrival of the tramway. This restructuring consists of promoting the connection of bus lines to tram stations and avoiding tram/bus duplication, in a logic of complementarity.