Will the tram cause slowdowns for car traffic (especially at the Porte d'Aubervilliers, and busy roads such as Rue Pressensé)?

The insertion of the tramway will involve the reduction of the number of road lanes and the modification of about twenty intersections to insert a traffic light phase to give priority to the tramway. The insertion of the tramway is thus accompanied by a complete modification of certain intersections near major facilities and major roads (Cokerie intersection, Porte d'Aubervilliers, etc.). Traffic studies have been carried out in order to best size the number of car lanes, limit the impact on road traffic, and allow better cohabitation between the different modes of travel. The scope of these studies does not stop at the simple route of the tramway and takes into account the transfers to the adjacent roads, but also the modal shift of users to the tramway. The precise impacts on road traffic will be assessed in subsequent studies and presented during the public inquiry.