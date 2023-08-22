Will the stations be accessible to people with reduced mobility (PRM)?

All the platforms and stations of the extension will be accessible to all. The trains will also be accessible thanks to a low floor. To this end, access ramps with a slope of less than 5% and a gap (void between the rolling stock and the platform) of less than 2 cm are planned to allow the tramway to be accessible to people with reduced mobility on the entire platform. The equipment and services offered in the resort will also be adapted to people with reduced mobility.