Are the stations of the extension already scheduled? Is the proposal definitive?

The preliminary consultation phase allowed the participants to express their opinion on the construction of the Pressensé station at the same time as the rest of the route. This desire expressed to promote the integration of the Franc-Moisin district was thus listened to. This station, previously under precautionary measures, will be built at the same time as the others; reducing the number of stations from 9 to 10.

Although a location in principle for these 10 stations was thus adopted at the DOCP stage, the consultation aims to gather the public's opinions on their precise location. Their positioning will thus be refined in the subsequent phases with regard to the lessons learned from the consultation and the increased precision of the technical studies. Their name is provisional.