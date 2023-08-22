Does the insertion of the tram imply the felling of trees? How many? What measures will be taken in this case?

The insertion of the tramway will be accompanied by the planting of new trees on several axes concerned by the insertion of the tramway. On the other hand, in some places, the insertion of the tramway will have a direct impact on the rows of trees, because of the necessary rights-of-way or the proximity of the works. The project will aim to limit the impact on trees as much as possible, but when avoidance is impossible, it will aim to restore and compensate for all the trees removed. For every tree that is cut, three trees will be replanted. In this case, optimisations will be sought in subsequent studies in conjunction with the municipalities and developers to restore them as close as possible to the route. Finally, during subsequent studies, the greening of the tramway platform will be prioritised. Overall, the arrival of the tramway will embellish the public space.