Why extend the T8 tram to the south?

Located in the south of the Seine-Saint-Denis department and north of the city of Paris, the municipalities of Saint-Denis and Aubervilliers, along with the 18th and 19th arrondissements of Paris, constitute a dynamic territory, where many development and infrastructure projects will see the light of day in the coming years, creating new housing, offices and facilities that generate travel. The extension to the south to Paris will make it possible to irrigate this territory and meet its travel needs with a reliable, frequent, accessible and comfortable mode of transport. While supporting the development of active modes, it will improve the public transport network in the north of the Paris conurbation, through efficient connections with:

The RER B and the future metro line 15;

Metro line 12;

Tram T3b and RER E at Rosa-Parks station.