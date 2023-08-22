What are the next steps in the project?

It takes 8 to 10 years between the consultation and the commissioning of the line. The latter depends on certain unavoidable deadlines, such as the time taken to obtain administrative authorisations and the time taken to acquire land. In addition, the timetable is also the result of certain characteristics of the works to be built, which will only be defined in the course of the studies and whose completion time depends very much on the construction methods. Finally, the schedule also depends a lot on the duration of the concession work, which can take a lot of time.

The schedule will be specified at the time following the public inquiry in 2023.

Once the declaration of public utility has been obtained, which constitutes the project authorisation, come the advanced technical study phases prior to the works phase.