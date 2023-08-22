Find out more about consultation

Prior consultation is a participatory mechanism whose objective is to inform and collect all the opinions of stakeholders and the general public on a project, before the decision is taken.

In the context of prior consultation, the referral to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) or the appointment of a guarantor by the project owner is mandatory, depending on the circumstances defined by law, in particular since the 2016 ordinances. The CNDP is an independent administrative authority whose role is to inform citizens, give them a voice and make them heard. She appointed Fatima Ouassak as guarantor of the prior consultation of the T8 tram extension project.

The guarantors of consultation are neutral, independent and impartial. They never give an opinion on the substance of the project but facilitate the consultation process. They represent the CNDP and carry its values: transparency, neutrality, argumentation and equivalence of treatment.

The guarantor's missions are as follows:

to ensure the commitments made by the stakeholders, and in particular the project owner;

obtain information and make suggestions on the terms of the consultation implemented by the project owner;

observe and analyse the progress of the consultation to check that the modalities (purpose, duration, etc.) are respected by all;

to encourage the expression of the participants in the consultation;

to ensure a recourse role in order to respond to the requests made by the participants in the consultation;

participate in the discussions organised as part of the consultation.

Mrs. Ouassak will now draw up a report evaluating the progress of the consultation and specifying the arguments expressed and the answers of the project owner on the issues under discussion. This report will be made public on the website of the www.tram8.fr consultation, as well as on that of the CNDP. It complements the preliminary consultation report of Île-de-France Mobilités. The latter will also provide answers to the guarantor's balance sheet, if necessary.

