The La Plaine sector
The challenges of the sector
- Mitigate urban cuts: the tramway should facilitate the crossing of the A86 motorway, the Canal Saint Denis and then the railway tracks at the level of the Stade de France. The project includes the construction of a new bridge over the Saint-Denis canal and under the A86. It must allow the circulation of cycles, pedestrians, buses, and heavy and light vehicles, on a route that is used for exceptional convoys while the tram will cross the canal in the axis of the existing Pont de Pressensé bridge.
- Make all forms of mobility coexist: due to the very narrow nature of the Chemin du Cornillon, where only the tramway will be able to pass, and in the context of the pedestrianisation of the Rue des Fillettes, the implementation of cycle routes dissociated from the tramway route is essential to ensure the safety and comfort of cyclists and pedestrians alike. Thus, between the Stade de France and the Place du Front populaire, cyclists crossing the area will be encouraged to use paths built by the project on parallel streets, to the west of the tramway route. This approach aims to encourage active mobility by limiting conflicts between users of the different modes to avoid accidents.
- Strengthening greening: as in other sectors, further reducing the number of healthy tree cuts is a major challenge (nearly 80 trees concerned). The planting potential in the immediate vicinity of the impact is rather favourable in this sector with 130 new trees along the route. This will create islands of freshness and shade the new pedestrian spaces in this currently very mineral space.
- Preserving the living environment: the tramway is inserted into narrow streets that serve many housing and educational establishments (campuses, schools, high schools). The quality of the tramway's urban integration and the reduction of noise and vibration pollution therefore represent a particularly sensitive issue for this sector.
The crossing of the Saint-Denis canal (non-contractual development intention)