Innovative buses

Located near the Corbeil-Essonnes terminus, the bus operations centre will ensure the maintenance, cleaning and parking of the future Tzen 4 buses.

Île-de-France Mobilités and the funders wish to be exemplary in the environmental performance of the site and have ensured that it is well integrated into its urban environment.

A landscaper and an ecologist were involved in the design in order to combine technical constraints, environmental requirements and architectural quality. Also, this new sustainable building provides for the greening of the entire roof, solar panels, closed-circuit water use and the establishment of 20% of green spaces.