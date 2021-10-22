Innovative buses
The Tzen 4 is a world first thanks to vehicles combining three characteristics: biarticulated buses (24 meters), 100% electric and running thanks to ground charging. This new equipment will be fully accessible to people with reduced mobility (PRM). All Tzen 4 buses will be spacious, bright, air-conditioned, equipped with wide sliding doors and USB ports and a video surveillance system.
Behind the scenes of Tzen 4
Discover the behind-the-scenes of the making of the Tzen 4!
An essential site for the Tzen 4 buses: the Bus Operations Centre (COB)
Located near the Corbeil-Essonnes terminus, the bus operations centre will ensure the maintenance, cleaning and parking of the future Tzen 4 buses.
Île-de-France Mobilités and the funders wish to be exemplary in the environmental performance of the site and have ensured that it is well integrated into its urban environment.
A landscaper and an ecologist were involved in the design in order to combine technical constraints, environmental requirements and architectural quality. Also, this new sustainable building provides for the greening of the entire roof, solar panels, closed-circuit water use and the establishment of 20% of green spaces.