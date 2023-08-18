Second complementary parcel survey

Publication date: January 24, 2022

Following the 2019 parcel survey, and the 2021 supplementary parcel survey, a new complementary parcel survey took place.

It was held as part of the T Zen 5 bus project, in the municipality of Vitry-sur-Seine in order to complete the identification of the owners concerned by the acquisitions.

This survey took place from Monday 31 January to Monday 14 February 2022 inclusive, for 15 consecutive days, in the town hall of Vitry-sur-Seine.

Two permanences were provided at the following places, days and times:

Vitry-sur-Seine Town Hall, Room 1

2 avenue Youri Gagarine, 94400 VITRY-SUR-SEINE

Friday 4 February 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm

Monday 14 February 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm

During the duration of the additional parcel survey, the public was able to consult the survey file:

at the Land Service of the Vitry-sur-Seine town hall on the usual opening days and hours;

on the internet portal of the State services in the Val-de-Marne at the following address: http://www.val-de-marne.gouv.fr/Publications/AOEP-Avis-d-Ouverture-d-Enquetes-Publiques on a computer station, made available at the Val-de-Marne prefecture, headquarters of the investigation located at (21-29 avenue du Général de Gaulle 94 000 Créteil – 3rd floor – office of the environment and public utility procedures) from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The public was given the opportunity to comment:

on the register of enquiries provided for this purpose at the town hall of Vitry-sur-Seine

by correspondence to the headquarters of the inquiry, for the attention of Mr Claude POUEY, investigating commissioner,

or electronically at the following address: [email protected]

Contributions received by correspondence and electronic means were annexed to the survey register and made available to the public as soon as possible at the headquarters of the survey.