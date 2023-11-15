With the Tzen 5, get ready to pedal!

Published: November 15, 2023

The Tzen 5 project, in addition to the development of a dedicated site to accommodate bus traffic, provides for the creation of a cycle route along the entire route!

Secure paths and lanes will be created and bicycle racks will be installed along the route. Some of these developments are already visible, along the rue Bruneseau and the ZAC Ivry Confluences in particular.

Photo credit: ©Cyril Chigot