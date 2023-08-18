Why a Bus Operations Centre?

Publication date: March 13, 2023

It is in Choisy-le-Roi, on Avenue de Lugo, that the bus operational centre (COB) for the T Zen 5 bus will be built. An essential building for the operation of the future T Zen 5 bus line, the COB will house buses that are not in circulation in its storage area, the washing station where the buses will be cleaned (the maintenance workshop allowing complex repairs, a charging point (the vehicles being 100% electric) and the centralized command post of the line (PCC). The COB is also a place offering a pleasant working environment for administrative, technical and driver staff, who will be able to benefit from a refectory and relaxation areas.

Inspired by the industrial buildings of the early twentieth century, the construction of the COB will participate in the transformation of the entrance to the city of Choisy-le-Roi both in its architectural and landscape dimensions.

In its eco-design, the choice of materials fell on a wooden structure and recycled bricks (façade).

The architecture bathed in natural light will provide the building with warmth in winter and natural ventilation in summer. Large bay windows will adorn the façade of the workshops to the east, they will be protected by a plant bed.

The building will also be equipped with photovoltaic panels and energy-efficient lighting devices.

Respectful of the environment, particular attention was paid during the architectural design of the building in order to avoid heat islands as much as possible, to offer energy solutions that minimize its ecological impact, and to promote the thermal comfort of the staff (thanks to tree planting) and the natural infiltration of water (green roofs, valleys, etc.). Finally, the rainwater collected by the roofs will allow the washing of the T Zen 5 buses in the washing station.