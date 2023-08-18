Start of the PRO: final stretch for studies!

Publication date: September 30, 2021

The project studies (known as "PRO") have begun, marking a new decisive stage for the T Zen 5 project. These are the final studies for the project.



These PRO studies will make it possible to refine the preliminary design studies (AVP), which made it possible to define the nature of the project's developments. This time, the PRO studies will specify all the technical details necessary for the realization of these developments.

Once identified, these details will be integrated into the companies' consultation files. This phase of consultation and designation of companies will be the last phase before the start of the construction sites!

At the same time, the anticipated work, known as "early phase" work, is continuing.