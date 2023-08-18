Travel along the route of the T Zen 5 bus

Publication date: February 13, 2023

Discover or re-discover the route of the T Zen 5 bus. 9.5 km long, it will connect the 13th arrondissement of Paris to Choisy-le-Roi via Ivry-sur-Seine and Vitry-sur-Seine. With its 19 stations, the route of the new T Zen 5 bus will contribute to the economic and urban development of the Paris and Val-de-Marne regions west of the Seine.

The T Zen5 bus is an innovative, reliable and efficient mode of transport that will help boost the evolution of this territory and strengthen intermodality.