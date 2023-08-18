[Back in pictures] Work on the Pont des Ardoines

Publication date: December 9, 2019

Since the start of work in April 2018, the future Ardoines bridge has been taking shape. The structures that will eventually support the bridge, called "abutments", are being built on site, on each side of the railway line.

Eventually, this landscaped bridge will house the T Zen 5 site, but also lanes dedicated to cars, bicycles and pedestrians, weaving a new link between the two banks of a booming district. Indeed, this structure, led by the Société du Grand Paris, is part of the ZAC Gare Ardoines, a large-scale development operation, co-financed by the Ile-de-France Region, Grand Paris Aménagement, the Department of Val-de-Marne, the State and the Grand Orly Seine Bièvre.

Subsequently, five pillars will be poured to install the metal structure and the bridge deck.