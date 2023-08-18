The first concrete results

Publication date: December 2, 2019

The T Zen 5 bus project has the particularity of being integrated into a rapidly changing territory. Its route has been designed to serve as closely as possible the current housing and business centres and those in the process of being created. Thus, it will be integrated into the existing roadway, but also into a good number of roads in the process of being taken over or created.

Ile-de-France Mobilités is leading the project and ensuring the coherence of the entire route, but is delegating the construction of certain sections to the project owners of the partner projects. As a result, some developments are carried out "in advance of the phase", i.e. in anticipation of the work carried out by Ile-de-France Mobilités itself. They consist of the realization of:

Own site

Bike lanes

Accessible docks

Subsequently, Ile-de-France Mobilité will equip the stations with shelters, seating and passenger information.

Today, many buses already benefit from the dedicated site and the new platforms built along the Marcel Boyer quay and the Paul Vaillant Couturier boulevard, in Ivry-sur-Seine. This work was carried out by the Val de Marne Department and SADEV 94 as part of the requalification of the RD 19. They are accompanied by about 1.5km of cycle path, facilitating and securing cycling along this axis. The Place Gambetta roundabout has been pierced by the SADEV 94, in order to allow a quick and comfortable crossing by the future T Zen 5 buses.