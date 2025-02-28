The second episode of the series "The Tzen 5 told by..." is online!

Find in this second episode of the series "The Tzen 5 told by..." » the way in which the concession works to divert the sewerage networks are carried out on site in Ivry-sur-Seine. Of capital importance and state-of-the-art technicality, these operations consist of preparing for the arrival of the Tzen 5 by moving the networks located under the future dedicated site.

This interview demonstrates the fundamental usefulness of the concession works in the context of the Tzen 5 project and recalls the essential role played by Ile-de-France Mobilités in their smooth running on the ground.

Video Credit: ©16PROD