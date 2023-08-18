Discover the future T Zen 5 buses!

Publication date: March 21, 2023

Frequent, reliable, priority at traffic lights, accessible to all and clearly identifiable... the T Zen bus has many advantages!

The T Zen 5 is a unique project in the Île-de-France region thanks to vehicles combining three characteristics: biarticulated buses (24 meters), 100% electric and running thanks to ground charging.

This new, innovative and more efficient equipment is fully accessible to people with reduced mobility (PRM). All T Zen 5 buses will be spacious, bright, air-conditioned, equipped with wide sliding doors and equipped with a video surveillance system.

Promoting the modal shift from the car to public transport, thanks to high-capacity and environmentally friendly vehicles, the project is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' ambitious policy in terms of sustainable development.

Photo credit: ©Ile-de-France Mobilités