Gare des Ardoines: the work is progressing!
Publication date: January 30, 2020
The T Zen 5 bus will be located in the heart of the Gare des Ardoines, providing a connection with the current RER C line and the future metro line 15 of the Grand Paris.
While work on the bridge that will allow the T Zen 5 to cross the railway tracks continues, work on the station is progressing rapidly, with two important achievements last December:
- The arrival of the Aby tunnel boring machine : inaugurated in June 2019 at the Arrighi wasteland, this tunnel boring machine has dug a first section of line 15, progressing an average of 10 to 15 metres per day.
- The opening of the underpass: already facilitating access to the RER C and crossing the tracks, this passage will eventually allow the connection between the RER C and line 15.