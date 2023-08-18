[Glossary] Did you say AVP?

Publication date: February 4, 2020

The so-called "AVP" studies are the Preliminary Project studies.

The aim of these studies is to deepen the technical characteristics of the T Zen 5 bus project (precise location of the bus platform, roads, cycle paths, sidewalks, etc.); they also take into account the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry made at the end of the investigation prior to the declaration of public utility.

Currently, the preliminary design studies for the T Zen 5 bus are being finalized. Partners are invited to give their opinion before their final validation. Once validated, these studies will make it possible to specify the cost and schedule of the project.