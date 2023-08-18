The service of the Ardoines

Publication date: February 15, 2023

Located in Vitry-sur-Seine, the Ardoines project is one of the largest development operations in France and is the city's main business park. This mixed-use project will house office buildings, business spaces and shops.

In addition to the RER C, accessibility will be improved with the future T Zen 5 station, the arrival of line 15 of the Grand Paris Express and new bus lines.

The work that has been carried out has enabled the construction of a bridge linking the Impasse des Ateliers to the rue Léon Geffroy that the T Zen 5 will use when it is put into service. This will make it possible to improve the service to the district, access to the future Ardoines station, as well as to the facilities, offices and housing that will be built.