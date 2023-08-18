The AVP is validated, discover the next steps of the T Zen 5

Publication date: January 25, 2021

The preliminary design studies (AVP) have made it possible to define the nature of the developments of the T Zen 5. The project studies (PRO) will therefore be able to start soon, they are the final stretch of the studies before the start of the work! Indeed, they are the ones who will specify the project down to the smallest technical details.

In 2021, we will also work on several structuring issues for your future bus line:

Various regulatory procedures must also be carried out. This is particularly the case for the environmental authorisation procedure, which will result in a public inquiry presenting the environmental studies for the project;

An additional parcel survey will be carried out, making it possible to acquire the last plots necessary for the construction of the line;

The PRO studies will make it possible to prepare the consultation files of the companies that will be responsible for carrying out the work;

At the same time, the "early phase" work is continuing, carried out by Ile-de-France Mobilités' partners. This is particularly the case in the heart of the Ivry Confluence ZAC and the Ardoines ZAC, with the construction of the landscaped bridge.

The year will therefore be rich in news!