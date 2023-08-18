In the heart of the Ivry Confluences mixed development zone

Publication date: April 9, 2021

The T Zen 5 bus will serve a rapidly changing territory, at the heart of large-scale urban projects.

The ZAC Ivry Confluences is one of these major urban, economic and social development projects. Today, a third of this 145-hectare operation has already been built!

The development of public spaces is underway and the new traffic lanes are already well advanced. The recently developed part of the Avenue de l'Industrie will host the dedicated site of the future T Zen 5 and will promote the pedestrianisation of the banks of the Seine. The latter will thus intervene on a first section in the summer, at the same time as the opening of the avenue to traffic in its entirety.

To follow the latest news: go here!

Photo © C. Chigot