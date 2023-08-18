Rolling stock
Published on-
Updated on
Publication date: April 8, 2021
Ile-de-France Mobilités has an ambitious project. Indeed, the T Zen5 buses will combine two unique features in Ile-de-France:
- Bi-articulated (made up of 3 cars articulated together by two "accordions"), they will be able to transport a large number of passengers.
- 100% electric, they will respect their environment by emitting no CO² emissions and driving silently.
The Tzen5 bus therefore offers a fleet of modern vehicles, but also a high range of services and an attractive infrastructure.
The manufacturer of this fleet will be appointed this year!