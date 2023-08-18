The Tzen 5, a tool for intermodality!
Publication date: May 5, 2023
The route of the future Tzen 5 bus has been designed to promote connections and intermodality.
Connecting the 13th arrondissement of Paris and Choisy-le-Roi, the Tzen 5 bus will benefit from a connection with the tram lines T3a (Porte de France station) and T9 (Régnier-Marcailloux station), the RER C to Vitry-sur-Seine (Ardoines station) and Choisy-le-Roi (Régnier-Marcailloux station), as well as with metro lines 14 (Grands Moulins station) and 15 (Ardoines station) and several bus lines (lines 62, 25, 180, 323, 393).