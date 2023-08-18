The Tzen 5, a tool for intermodality!

Publication date: May 5, 2023

The route of the future Tzen 5 bus has been designed to promote connections and intermodality.

Connecting the 13th arrondissement of Paris and Choisy-le-Roi, the Tzen 5 bus will benefit from a connection with the tram lines T3a (Porte de France station) and T9 (Régnier-Marcailloux station), the RER C to Vitry-sur-Seine (Ardoines station) and Choisy-le-Roi (Régnier-Marcailloux station), as well as with metro lines 14 (Grands Moulins station) and 15 (Ardoines station) and several bus lines (lines 62, 25, 180, 323, 393).

For more information, see the route