The T Zen 5 stations

Publication date: March 10, 2021

Why do we talk about a T Zen 5 "station" and not a "stop", as with standard buses?

This is because the equipment of these stations will be more similar to that of trams than common bus stops, similar to the T9 tram stations built in the area. Indeed, they will offer:

Platforms accessible to all (people with reduced mobility, strollers, suitcases, etc.)

An identifiable and comfortable design, equipped with seats, shelters, lighting...

Real-time information on the traffic situation

Ticket ticket vending machines

Bike racks nearby

Did you know?

As with a tram or metro station, this word refers to the two platforms of the T Zen 5 bus, which are located opposite each other as soon as space allows, in order to facilitate orientation.