The T Zen 5 stations, stops like no other
Updated on
Publication date: March 3, 2020
Why do we talk about a T Zen 5 "station" and not a "stop", as with standard buses?
This is because the equipment of these stations will be more similar to that of trams than common bus stops. Indeed, they will offer:
- Platforms accessible to all (people with reduced mobility, strollers, suitcases, etc.)
- An identifiable and comfortable design, equipped with seats, shelters, lighting...
- Real-time information on the traffic situation
- Ticket ticket vending machines
- Bike racks nearby
Did you know?
As with a tram or metro station, this word refers to the two platforms of the T Zen 5 bus, which are located opposite each other as soon as space allows, in order to facilitate orientation.