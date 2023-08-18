Bus

New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi

The T Zen 5 stations, stops like no other

March 3, 2020

Why do we talk about a T Zen 5 "station" and not a "stop", as with standard buses?

This is because the equipment of these stations will be more similar to that of trams than common bus stops. Indeed, they will offer:

  • Platforms accessible to all (people with reduced mobility, strollers, suitcases, etc.)
  • An identifiable and comfortable design, equipped with seats, shelters, lighting...
  • Real-time information on the traffic situation
  • Ticket ticket vending machines
  • Bike racks nearby

Did you know?

As with a tram or metro station, this word refers to the two platforms of the T Zen 5 bus, which are located opposite each other as soon as space allows, in order to facilitate orientation.