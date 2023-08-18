New milestone for the T Zen 5 bus!

Publication date: November 21, 2020

A major milestone in the life of the project was reached last October, with the approval by the Ile-de-France Mobilités council of the Preliminary Design Studies (AVP) and the financing agreement for the continuation of the studies and the first works. On this occasion, a first tranche of funding of €27 million was also allocated by the Île-de-France Region, the Val de Marne Department, the State and the City of Paris.

Indeed, these studies set out all the characteristics of the project: the location of the Tzen5 bus platform, the location of the stations, as well as the road signs, the equipment of the stations, the cycling and landscaping facilities, parking, etc.

And now?

The project team and its partners are already working on the preparation of project studies (PRO studies). They will make it possible to specify the studies down to the smallest technical detail: this is the final stretch before launching the works contractors!