Opening of the parcel survey

Publication date: November 26, 2019

As part of the T Zen 5 bus project, a parcel survey is being carried out from Monday 2 December to Friday 19 December 2019 inclusive. It concerns the municipalities of Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi. The objective of this investigation is to determine precisely the properties located in the project's right-of-way and to accurately identify the owners. Indeed, it will sometimes be necessary to acquire plots (totally or partially) to carry out the work.

Throughout the duration of the inquiry, the public will be able to consult a copy of the inquiry file made available at the town hall and record their observations in the attached register. The investigating commissioner in charge of the case will also be on duty four times (more information below).

Comments from the public may also be sent throughout the duration of the inquiry:

Either directly to the mayors of Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi (for the attention of the investigating commissioner) who will annex them to the register;

Either in writing to the headquarters of the investigation located at the prefecture of Val-de-Marne, DCPPAT-BEPUP, 21-29 avenue du Général de Gaulle – 94038 Créteil;

Or by e-mail to the following address: [email protected] .

The file is accessible on the following days and times:

Ivry-sur-Seine City Hall

Reception room on the ground floor,

Esplanade Georges Marrane, 94205 IVRY SUR SEINE cedex

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Vitry-sur-Seine Town Hall

Land Department – Office No. 12 (Green Zone-1)

2 avenue Youri Gagarine, 94400 VITRY-SUR-SEINE

Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Choisy-le-Roi Town Hall

Urban Planning Department,

Place Gabriel Péri, 946000 CHOISY-LE-ROI

Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The permanences take place on the following days and times:

Vitry-sur-Seine Town Hall,

Room 1 (hall of the town hall)

2 avenue Youri Gagarine, 94400 VITRY-SUR-SEINE

Saturday, December 7, 2019: 9am-12pm

Thursday 19 December 2019: 2pm-5pm

Choisy-le-Roi Town Hall,

Urban Planning Department,

Place Gabriel Péri, 946000 CHOISY-LE-ROI

Wednesday, December 11, 2019: 2pm-5pm

Thursday, December 19, 2019: 9am-12pm

For more information, you can download the decree prescribing the opening of the parcel survey.