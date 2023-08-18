Opening of the additional parcel survey

Publication date: March 12, 2021

As a follow-up to the parcel survey carried out at the end of 2019, a so-called "complementary" parcel survey will be held as part of the T Zen 5 bus project in the municipalities of Choisy-le-Roi and Vitry sur Seine in order to complete the identification of the owners concerned by the acquisitions.

This survey will take place from Monday 22 March to Tuesday 6 April 2021 inclusive, for 16 consecutive days, in the town halls of Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi.

Two permanences will be provided at the following places, days and times:

Vitry-sur-Seine Town Hall,

Saturday, March 27, 2021: 9am-12pm

Room 3

2 avenue Youri Gagarine, 94400 VITRY-SUR-SEINE

Choisy-le-Roi Town Hall,

Wednesday, March 31, 2021: 2pm-5pm

Urban planning department, meeting room on the 2nd floor

Place Gabriel Péri, 946000 CHOISY-LE-ROI

For the duration of the additional parcel survey, the public will be able to consult the survey file:

in the town halls of Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi on the days and hours of usual opening of the services;

on the internet portal of the State services in the Val-de-Marne at the following address:

http://www.val-de-marne.gouv.fr/Publications/AOEP-Avis-d-Ouverture-d-Enquetes-Publiques

on a computer station, made available at the prefecture of Val-de-Marne, headquarters of the investigation located at (21-29 avenue du Général de Gaulle 94 000 Créteil – 3rd floor) from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The public will be able to comment:

on the investigation registers provided for this purpose in the town halls of Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi,

by correspondence to the headquarters of the inquiry, for the attention of Mr Claude POUEY, investigating commissioner,

or electronically at the following address: [email protected]

Contributions received by correspondence and electronic means will be annexed to the survey register and made available to the public, as soon as possible, at the headquarters of the survey.