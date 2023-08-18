Opening of the additional parcel survey
Publication date: March 12, 2021
As a follow-up to the parcel survey carried out at the end of 2019, a so-called "complementary" parcel survey will be held as part of the T Zen 5 bus project in the municipalities of Choisy-le-Roi and Vitry sur Seine in order to complete the identification of the owners concerned by the acquisitions.
This survey will take place from Monday 22 March to Tuesday 6 April 2021 inclusive, for 16 consecutive days, in the town halls of Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi.
Two permanences will be provided at the following places, days and times:
Vitry-sur-Seine Town Hall,
Saturday, March 27, 2021: 9am-12pm
Room 3
2 avenue Youri Gagarine, 94400 VITRY-SUR-SEINE
Choisy-le-Roi Town Hall,
Wednesday, March 31, 2021: 2pm-5pm
Urban planning department, meeting room on the 2nd floor
Place Gabriel Péri, 946000 CHOISY-LE-ROI
For the duration of the additional parcel survey, the public will be able to consult the survey file:
- in the town halls of Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi on the days and hours of usual opening of the services;
- on the internet portal of the State services in the Val-de-Marne at the following address:
- http://www.val-de-marne.gouv.fr/Publications/AOEP-Avis-d-Ouverture-d-Enquetes-Publiques
- on a computer station, made available at the prefecture of Val-de-Marne, headquarters of the investigation located at (21-29 avenue du Général de Gaulle 94 000 Créteil – 3rd floor) from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The public will be able to comment:
- on the investigation registers provided for this purpose in the town halls of Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi,
- by correspondence to the headquarters of the inquiry, for the attention of Mr Claude POUEY, investigating commissioner,
- or electronically at the following address: [email protected]
Contributions received by correspondence and electronic means will be annexed to the survey register and made available to the public, as soon as possible, at the headquarters of the survey.