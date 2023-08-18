Opening of the public environmental inquiry
Publication date: June 20, 2022
The consultation for the public environmental inquiry has been launched!
Have your say about the public inquiry for environmental authorisation until 20 July inclusive. Submit your review online HERE.
You can also consult the documents in the file, the calendar of the permanences and make an appointment online for the two organized by video.
The documents in the file can also be consulted on the project website.