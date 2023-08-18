[Info-Work] Avenue de Lugo, Choisy-le-Roi

Publication date: February 22, 2023

Continuation of preparatory work for the construction of the T Zen 5 bus line.

What work needs to be done?

The aim is to prepare the construction sites so that the concessionaires (water, electricity, gas, etc.) can carry out the work to divert the networks.

To do this, the demolition of the central median, the removal of street furniture, the installation of temporary lighting and the cutting of trees will take place.

How long will they last?

The work will take place from the end of February 2023 and for a period of about 2 months in discontinuity.

What traffic changes should be expected?

Traffic is maintained in both directions, however these mobile worksites of varying sizes may require:

• One-off reductions in road width, with a parking ban

• The possible implementation of occasional alternating traffic

• The diversion of pedestrian and cycle paths

For more information, see the info-works.