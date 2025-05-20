19 stations, as many meeting points between users and the Tzen 5!

Designed to punctuate the route through the 4 municipalities served, these stations are more than just stops: they embody the spirit of the line, between modernity, comfort and accessibility.

Visible from afar thanks to their 6-metre-high totem, and easily identifiable thanks to their light cladding, they blend into the urban landscape with strength and elegance. Two trees planted on either side of each quay create a friendly and pleasant atmosphere: shade and coolness in summer, a strong visual landmark all year round.

In all weathers, users are welcomed in a space protected from the weather thanks to the glazed shelters, covered with a roof and equipped with comfortable wooden seats. The station's lighting is carefully distributed to reinforce the feeling of safety and allow users to use its various services and equipment: district and line maps, tickets distributor, real-time information.

Accessible to all thanks to ramps at the ends of the platforms, these stations are much more than crossing points: they are places of life, designed to accompany the use of the line in all serenity and simplicity.