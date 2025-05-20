Bus

New lineParis > Choisy-le-Roi

19 stations, as many meeting points between users and the Tzen 5!

Published on

19 stations, as many meeting points between users and the Tzen 5!

Designed to punctuate the route through the 4 municipalities served, these stations are more than just stops: they embody the spirit of the line, between modernity, comfort and accessibility.

Visible from afar thanks to their 6-metre-high totem, and easily identifiable thanks to their light cladding, they blend into the urban landscape with strength and elegance. Two trees planted on either side of each quay create a friendly and pleasant atmosphere: shade and coolness in summer, a strong visual landmark all year round.

In all weathers, users are welcomed in a space protected from the weather thanks to the glazed shelters, covered with a roof and equipped with comfortable wooden seats. The station's lighting is carefully distributed to reinforce the feeling of safety and allow users to use its various services and equipment: district and line maps, tickets distributor, real-time information.

Accessible to all thanks to ramps at the ends of the platforms, these stations are much more than crossing points: they are places of life, designed to accompany the use of the line in all serenity and simplicity.